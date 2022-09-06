EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142,291 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries accounts for 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 308,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

