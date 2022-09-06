EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $9,440,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

