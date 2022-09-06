EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 170.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CENX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,352. The company has a market capitalization of $678.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.53. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

