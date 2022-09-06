Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 2946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,932,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,718,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

