Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 2946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,932,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,718,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
