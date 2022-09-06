Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,754. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.