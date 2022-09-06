Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

