Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,793 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

AMGN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

