Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,873 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.