Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,751 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,228. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.85.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

