Element Capital Management LLC Invests $654,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

BDX stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $252.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,566. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $255.74. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

