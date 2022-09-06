Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,000. Caterpillar accounts for 4.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 232,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.62. 54,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

