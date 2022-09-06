Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,482 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,424,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

