Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,198,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 255,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. 459,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,410,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

