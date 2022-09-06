Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. 33,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

