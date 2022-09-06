EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down to $88.75

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.75, but opened at $86.47. EnPro Industries shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 1,612 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,981,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

