EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$89.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.50.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

EQB opened at C$52.01 on Friday. EQB has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQB will post 9.9099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.