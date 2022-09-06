Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (ABCT, ANCTF, ATD, BCE, BPCGF, BURBY, CHR, CVGW, CXB, DYN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 6th:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get ABC Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90).

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target cut by Stephens to $39.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.90.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $89.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13).

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77).

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $75.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99).

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30).

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50.

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.