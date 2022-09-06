Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (ABCT, ANCTF, ATD, BCE, BPCGF, BURBY, CHR, CVGW, CXB, DYN)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 6th:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90).

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target cut by Stephens to $39.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.90.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $89.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13).

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77).

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $75.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99).

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30).

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

