Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (AV, BARC, BRBY, HSBA, JD, LLOY, MKS, NWG, NXT, STAN)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 6th:

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

