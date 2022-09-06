Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (AV, BARC, BRBY, HSBA, JD, LLOY, MKS, NWG, NXT, STAN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 6th:

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

