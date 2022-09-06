Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 6th (AKZOY, ALGT, ANIP, BSRR, BUD, DLVHF, ECL, EURN, FRO, INTR)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 6th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $188.00 price target on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.90.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $246.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $181.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $360.00 target price on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.