Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 6th (AKZOY, ALGT, ANIP, BSRR, BUD, DLVHF, ECL, EURN, FRO, INTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 6th:
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating.
Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $188.00 price target on the stock.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.90.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,500.00 price target on the stock.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $246.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $181.00.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.
SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $360.00 target price on the stock.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.