Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 6th (AKZOY, ALGT, ANIP, BSRR, BUD, DLVHF, ECL, EURN, FRO, INTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 6th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $188.00 price target on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.90.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $246.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $181.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $360.00 target price on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

