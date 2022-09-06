Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 70 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

Several brokerages have commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

