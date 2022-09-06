Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €72.30 ($73.78) and last traded at €72.50 ($73.98). 89,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.32 ($75.84).

Euronext Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.53 and its 200 day moving average is €78.70.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

