Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Reaches $318,418.04

Evedo (EVED) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Evedo has a market cap of $318,418.04 and approximately $59,944.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

