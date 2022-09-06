Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 18428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Evotec Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

