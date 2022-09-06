Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Exscientia accounts for approximately 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Exscientia worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,066. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. Exscientia plc has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

