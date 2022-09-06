Financial Comparison: Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition N/A -217.53% 5.05% CION Investment 28.35% 8.30% 4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and CION Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A $4.84 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 3.43 $118.76 million $0.84 11.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition.

70.6% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition.

Summary

CION Investment beats Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

