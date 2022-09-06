Financial Contrast: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.27 $534.09 million $2.22 22.02

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 4 1 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

