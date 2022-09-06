Financial Review: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Qutoutiao and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $2.26, suggesting a potential upside of 53.91%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87% DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Qutoutiao and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.09 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.32 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -7.74

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DouYu International beats Qutoutiao on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao



Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About DouYu International



DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

