First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Down 2.3%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 456,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 346,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$153.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.
