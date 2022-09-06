First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 6.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.20 on Tuesday, reaching $711.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,674. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $688.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

