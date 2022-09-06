First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $7.28 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,384 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises about 2.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 20,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

