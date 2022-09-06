First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 4.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.40. 88,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

