First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop comprises about 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 3.07% of Tile Shop worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 76.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

(Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.