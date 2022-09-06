First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

