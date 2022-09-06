FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 2.2 %
FLNG opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLNG shares. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
