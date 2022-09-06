Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $794.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 794 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 802.25 ($9.69), with a volume of 11867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($9.85).

Focusrite Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £470.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2,131.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 999.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,043.45.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

