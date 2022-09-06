FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Hits $0.0253

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $86,362.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

