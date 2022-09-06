Francesca Ecsery Purchases 580 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCIT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 853 ($10.31). 347,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,049. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 495.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.42.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

