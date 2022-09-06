Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) vs. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Head-To-Head Review

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 772.09%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.09%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63% Denali Therapeutics -252.50% -30.06% -20.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.31 Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 70.55 -$290.58 million ($2.32) -12.00

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

