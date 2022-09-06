Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE FRO opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.57.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
