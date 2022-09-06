Function X Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $104.46 million and $1.44 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,959.39 or 1.00014534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00062450 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00024203 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.