Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $22,087.73 and $515.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00834022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,991,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,370 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
