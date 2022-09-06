Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,949. The company has a market cap of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a current ratio of 17.89. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

