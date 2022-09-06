G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.42

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

G City Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $999.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

G City Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

