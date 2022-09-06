G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

