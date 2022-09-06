Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Shares Down 2%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.42. 41,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 83,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Galecto Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

