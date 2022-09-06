Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up about 6.4% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Franklin Resources worth $48,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 52,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

