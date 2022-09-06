General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,804 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric worth $79,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

GE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 73,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

