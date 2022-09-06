GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GitLab Stock Down 1.9 %

GTLB traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 3,189,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 88.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

