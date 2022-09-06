GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.