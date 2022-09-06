GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 3,189,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last 90 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
