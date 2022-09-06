GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 3,189,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.